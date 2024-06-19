Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Trading Down 12.3%

Shares of Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) fell 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 105,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 692,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Cloudbreak Discovery Trading Down 12.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.13 million, a P/E ratio of -35.10 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.40.

About Cloudbreak Discovery

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. The company primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

