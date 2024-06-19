Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 91,411 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 365% from the average daily volume of 19,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.51 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

