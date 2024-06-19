Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Shares Down 7.6%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.95. 99,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 133,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.35. The company has a market cap of C$136.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

