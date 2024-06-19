Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Down 6.7%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 28,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 516,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Royal Helium Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58. The firm has a market cap of C$24.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.82 million for the quarter.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

