First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Price Down 3.1%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $264.30 and last traded at $265.18. Approximately 587,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,412,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.61.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $274.00 price target (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on First Solar from $246.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price target on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on First Solar from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.14 and a 200 day moving average of $178.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $407,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $407,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $338,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,269 shares of company stock worth $13,287,671 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in First Solar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in First Solar by 35.6% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 27,034 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 100.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Solar by 1,400.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $21,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

