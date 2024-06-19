Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Trading 16.3% Higher

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 16.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 30,476,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 54,115,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Red Rock Resources Company Profile

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

