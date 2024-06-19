Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Free Report) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709,069 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 1.23% of Cartesian Growth Co. II worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENE. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 382,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 464,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 104,768 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,455,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cartesian Growth Co. II alerts:

Cartesian Growth Co. II Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ RENE opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.