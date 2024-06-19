PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,207 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in PROG by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRG has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PROG in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

PROG Price Performance

PRG stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $44.81.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. PROG had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $641.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. Analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. PROG’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

PROG Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.