PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,207 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in PROG by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PRG has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PROG in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.
PROG Price Performance
PRG stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $44.81.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. PROG had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $641.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. Analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PROG Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. PROG’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.
PROG Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
