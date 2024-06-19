Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.97.

Read Our Latest Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $141.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.42. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.