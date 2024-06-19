Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Short Interest Update

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EHC

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.0 %

Encompass Health stock opened at $85.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.36. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $1,220,739.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,773 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,845.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.