Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 618,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 574,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biotricity

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biotricity stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.84% of Biotricity at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Biotricity Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTCY opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a market cap of $8.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.41. Biotricity has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $4.14.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

