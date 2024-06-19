Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,200 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 396,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CCD stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 447,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 65,672 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,840,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

