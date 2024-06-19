Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,200 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 396,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Shares of CCD stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
