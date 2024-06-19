Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Up 7.5% in May

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CDROW opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.
About Codere Online Luxembourg
