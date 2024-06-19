Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Up 7.5% in May

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDROW opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

About Codere Online Luxembourg

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.