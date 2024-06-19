Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Short Interest Down 7.3% in May

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,710,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the May 15th total of 15,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Celsius Stock Up 8.3 %

CELH stock opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average of $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.64.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Celsius by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after acquiring an additional 324,049 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Celsius by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 332,980 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

