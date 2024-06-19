Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) CEO Yuval Cohen Sells 11,103 Shares

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) CEO Yuval Cohen sold 11,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $510,960.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yuval Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,470,833.89.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CRBP opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26. Equities research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRBP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,554,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,181,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,363,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

See Also

