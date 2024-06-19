Short Interest in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Rises By 6.1%

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 8,890,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $337.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.43%.

BSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at $936,919,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at $936,919,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,150,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,748,234 over the last quarter. 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Stories

