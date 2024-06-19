Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 1,024.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 141,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 129,138 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 11.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.33. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 129.31% and a negative net margin of 605.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

