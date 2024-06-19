Short Interest in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Drops By 5.3%

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 204,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

Cass Information Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62. Cass Information Systems has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $557.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.68 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 15.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cass Information Systems will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

