Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Short Interest Update

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,570,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the May 15th total of 21,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bit Digital by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 57,932 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 3,163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487,615 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,061,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 185,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bit Digital stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Bit Digital has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 4.75.

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Bit Digital had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $30.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bit Digital will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

