Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 384,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a market cap of $13.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.79. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.18). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 174.15% and a negative net margin of 723.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 102,230 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

