NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) EVP Sarah A. Halliday Sells 1,325 Shares of Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 1,325 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $47,249.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,455.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $43.77.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.01 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of NBT Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

