Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CAO Nicholas Rost Sells 331 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $133.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $133.72 and a 1-year high of $230.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

