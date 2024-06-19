Brett Paton Acquires 468,169 Shares of Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA) Stock

Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA – Get Free Report) insider Brett Paton bought 468,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,262.53 ($26,663.93).
Brett Paton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 30th, Brett Paton acquired 24,014,286 shares of Murray Cod Australia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,681,000.02 ($1,113,245.05).
Murray Cod Australia Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 10.62.
About Murray Cod Australia
Murray Cod Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in breeding, growing, and marketing freshwater table fish in Australia. It is also involved in breeding and selling Murray Cod, Golden Perch, and Silver Perch as fingerlings. In addition, the company constructs and sells aquaculture equipment.
