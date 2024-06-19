First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) EVP William C. Mitchell Sells 3,350 Shares of Stock

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) EVP William C. Mitchell sold 3,350 shares of First US Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $35,074.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,565.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

First US Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUSB opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First US Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.91.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First US Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First US Bancshares stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. First US Bancshares makes up approximately 1.0% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned 2.44% of First US Bancshares worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

