Insider Buying: Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Senior Officer Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00.

Advantage Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AAV opened at C$10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$7.74 and a 52 week high of C$11.73.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAV

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.