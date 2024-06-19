Insider Buying: Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Senior Officer Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00.
Shares of AAV opened at C$10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$7.74 and a 52 week high of C$11.73.
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current year.
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
