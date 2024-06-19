Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL) Insider Andrew Fairley Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Fairley sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.08), for a total value of A$29,340.00 ($19,430.46).
Qualitas Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 48.70.
Qualitas Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Qualitas
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Qualitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.