1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Insider Matthew Rubinger Sells 5,421 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $26,671.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,479 shares in the company, valued at $120,436.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.02. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 23.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 3,859,850.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 77,197 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

