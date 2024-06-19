Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Roberton James Stevenson Sells 217 Shares

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Roberton James Stevenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Roberton James Stevenson sold 109 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $11,328.37.

Shares of ADUS opened at $119.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $119.98.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 798,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 289,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 25,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 268,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

