Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $24,481.20 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 17,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $24,481.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,044,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,405.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,072 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $14,836.48.

On Wednesday, June 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,970 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $24,606.50.

On Monday, June 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,110 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,638.40.

On Friday, June 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,780 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $24,666.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,060 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,566.40.

On Monday, June 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,910 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,688.60.

On Thursday, May 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $2,445.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,390 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $25,038.60.

On Friday, May 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,030 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $24,949.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,680 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $24,956.00.

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

EXFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Expensify by 433.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 85,931 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Expensify by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Expensify by 287.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 108,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 80,410 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

