Insider Buying: AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Insider Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Finazzo acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $20,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,490. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
AerSale Trading Down 1.9 %
AerSale stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AerSale Co. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $349.86 million, a PE ratio of -660.00 and a beta of 0.26.
AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $90.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. Analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
AerSale Company Profile
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
