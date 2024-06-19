Insider Buying: AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Insider Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Finazzo acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $20,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,490. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AerSale Trading Down 1.9 %

AerSale stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AerSale Co. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $349.86 million, a PE ratio of -660.00 and a beta of 0.26.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $90.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. Analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AerSale Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AerSale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in AerSale by 783.1% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

