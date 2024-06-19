CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Major Shareholder Joseph R. Nerges Acquires 1,402 Shares

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges acquired 1,402 shares of CSP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $19,557.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,361,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,997,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of CSP stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $135.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.38. CSP Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $29.92.
CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.18%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSPI. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in CSP by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 284,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CSP by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 207,253 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSP in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in CSP by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in CSP in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,383,000. 26.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
