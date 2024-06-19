Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Director Sells $21,554.02 in Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) Director Dipchand Nishar sold 12,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $21,554.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,433.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Seer Stock Performance

Shares of SEER opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. Seer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Seer alerts:

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Seer had a negative net margin of 529.52% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Seer

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Seer during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seer in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Seer by 27.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seer by 66.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Seer

(Get Free Report)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.