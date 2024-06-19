Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 11,072 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 11,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $14,836.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,680 shares in the company, valued at $293,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,740 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $24,481.20.

On Wednesday, June 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,970 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $24,606.50.

On Monday, June 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,110 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $24,638.40.

On Friday, June 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,780 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $24,666.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,060 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $24,566.40.

On Monday, June 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,910 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $24,688.60.

On Thursday, May 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $2,445.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,390 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,038.60.

On Friday, May 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,030 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $24,949.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,680 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,956.00.

Expensify Stock Down 3.8 %

EXFY opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Expensify by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Expensify by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 476,687 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its position in Expensify by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Expensify by 396.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 570,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Expensify by 74.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 129,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

