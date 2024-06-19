Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Insider Cintia Piccina Sells 24,531 Shares

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) insider Cintia Piccina sold 24,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $22,813.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,612.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance
ADAP opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $217.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 259.68% and a negative net margin of 890.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADAP shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
