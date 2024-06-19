Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) SVP Gene M. Zamiska Sells 219 Shares

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 219 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $17,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,301,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Western Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,900,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,958,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,071,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $73,126,000 after purchasing an additional 981,527 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,466,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after purchasing an additional 870,971 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WDC

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.