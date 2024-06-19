HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 16,762 APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in APi Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 95,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APi Group

About APi Group

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.