HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New $588,000 Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 36.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,581,000 after acquiring an additional 436,997 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,295,000 after acquiring an additional 21,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,778,000 after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $345.38 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $182.96 and a 1-year high of $345.46. The stock has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

