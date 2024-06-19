HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes $597,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Edison International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.70.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Trading Down 0.2 %

EIX opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.23.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.