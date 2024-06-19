HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 21,512 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,512 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,567,000 after acquiring an additional 248,233 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 224,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 31,840 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Flex by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 565,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Door Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 806,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $39,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,563. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $39,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,563. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $235,110.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,029.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

