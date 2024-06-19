HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New $630,000 Investment in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in RPM International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 274.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM opened at $111.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.94. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RPM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

