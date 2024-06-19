3,974 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $152.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.84. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.81.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

