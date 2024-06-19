HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Aptiv by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTV. UBS Group upped their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

