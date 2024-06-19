15,359 Shares in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 63.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 162,663 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after purchasing an additional 180,246 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 75,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

LPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

NYSE LPG opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

