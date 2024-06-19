Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 111,400 Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of Gildan Activewear at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $34,456,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 443.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 588,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 3,837,975.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 153,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 153,519 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,712,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,732,000 after acquiring an additional 29,193 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $70,917,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

