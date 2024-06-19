American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 269.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $130.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.64. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

