Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.69 Billion Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,002,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Camden Property Trust worth $1,688,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $376,933,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2,517.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,974 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 573,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,988,000 after acquiring an additional 302,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,465,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,478,000 after acquiring an additional 277,634 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.86.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.86. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $114.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.14 and a 200-day moving average of $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

