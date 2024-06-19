Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.83 Billion Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,241,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Packaging Co. of America worth $1,831,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $880,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 30,145 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,338,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $185.88 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $127.69 and a one year high of $191.27. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.23.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

