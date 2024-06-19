B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.20.

STZ opened at $263.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.07%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

