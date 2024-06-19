B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 7,268 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,838,000 after purchasing an additional 177,582 shares during the period. Cornell University bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,212,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,790,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,792,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,006,000 after acquiring an additional 744,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

