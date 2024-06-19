B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 7,268 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,838,000 after purchasing an additional 177,582 shares during the period. Cornell University bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,212,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,790,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,792,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,006,000 after acquiring an additional 744,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
SHY stock opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.39.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.