Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,066,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 561,896 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of CF Industries worth $1,913,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in CF Industries by 70.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

CF opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.59 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.70.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

